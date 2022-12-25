Sheezan Mohammed Khan arrested in Tunisha Sharma's suicide case

Based on a complaint filed by Sharma's mother, the Vasai police registered a case against Sheezan M Khan, under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and arrested him, the station house office of Vasai police station told news agency PTI.

According to reports, the deceased went to the washroom during the shooting and did not return for a long time. The doors were broken open and the crew took her body to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead around 1.30 am.

Her mother in her complaint claimed Sharma and Khan were in love and blamed the latter for her daughter's extreme step, the police said.

The crew claimed that she died by suicide, but the cops did the investigation to find out whether the deceased had written any suicide note. They are now investigating the case from all angles.

Meanwhile, the postmortem was conducted at Mumbai's JJ Hospital early on Sunday. "The autopsy was conducted till 4:30 am and 4-5 police personnel were also present," officials told ANI, adding that the dead body is kept in cold storage. However, the autopsy report is awaited.

"I was called for questioning by police and was asked general questions. I can't comment on her relations,I don't have any idea, it was her internal matter. When incident happened, I came to know she attempted suicide," Parth Zutshi, co-actor, said.

Tunisha Sharma started her career with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap'. She was also part of shows such as 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Gabbar Poonchwala', 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', and 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat'. Apart from small screen, the actress appeared in Bollywood movies including 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3'.

With inputs from agencies