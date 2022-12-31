Sheezan Khan sent to 14-day judicial custody, demands home-cooked meals

Khan was produced before a magistrate's court in Vasai after his police custody ended on Saturday. The police custody had been extended by a day on Friday. The magistrate remanded Khan to judicial custody for 14 days.

Palghar, Dec 31: Actor Sheezan Khan, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma, and sent to 14-day judicial custody on Saturday, has demanded home-cooked meals, medicines, visits by family while in custody.

According to reports, Sheezan's lawyer submitted that his client is suffering from serious asthma and requires to use asthma inhaler on a daily basis. The accused's counsel underscored that being the only adult male member of the family, he needs to meet his family and lawyers to help him take decisions.

The 27-year-old actor was arrested by Valiv Police in Palghar district on December 26 for allegedly abetting Sharma's suicide.

A case under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him. Sharma, 21, who was acting in the TV serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the show near Vasai on December 25.

Vanita Sharma, the mother of late actor Tunisha Sharma, has alleged that Khan had cheated and "used" her daughter. She also claimed that Khan had slapped her daughter on the set of a TV show they were part of.

She had earlier accused Sheezan of having relationships with several girls. She also claimed that Tunisha had started to get distant from her and had even started to learn Urdu.

Tunisha's uncle had earlier claimed that Tunisha's behaviour and lifestyle had changed after she met Sheezan and she even started wearing a 'hijab' (a headscarf worn by Muslim women).