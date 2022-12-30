Sheezan Khan forced Tunisha Sharma to follow Islam, alleges late actor's mother

Speaking with news agency ANI, Vanita Sharma said,''There were changes in Tunisha's behaviour. Sheezan forced her to follow Islam. She also posted on her Instagram that morning but what happened after that, we have no idea.''

Mumbai, Dec 30: Vanita Sharma, the mother of late actor Tunisha Sharma, has now levelled allegations that actor Sheezan Khan, who was her co-star in Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul, forced her to follow Islam.

She also asked for strict punishment for the TV actor. ''I will not sit quietly until Sheezan is punished. Tunisha checked his phone once and found that he was cheating on her. On questioning Sheezan, he slapped her. My daughter had no disease. I will not spare Sheezan. My daughter has gone, I'm alone now,''

Tunisha had started to learn Urdu

Tunisha's mother had earlier accused Sheezan of having relationships with several girls. She also claimed that Tunisha had started to get distant from her and had even started to learn Urdu. According to reports, the late actress' mother claimed that Sheezan used her daughter and involved her a lot in his family and life.

The police had said they would question Sheezan on the claims of Tunisha's mother. The police said it was a serious case that required a thorough investigation. Sheezan was neither giving proper answers to questions during interrogation nor cooperating in the ongoing probe, the investigators had said on Wednesday.

Tunisha's uncle had earlier claimed that Tunisha's behaviour and lifestyle had changed after she met Sheezan and she even started wearing a 'hijab' (a headscarf worn by Muslim women).

Police find Sheezan Khan's chat with a 'secret girlfriend'

According to reports by ANI, Police discovered accused Sheezan Khan, who was dating Tunisha Sharma, also had an affair with another girl at the same time. On the day Tunisha committed suicide, Sheezan allegedly had a lengthy conversation to the 'secret girlfriend' on phone call for 2 hours on the day of Tunisha's death. The police are probing whether there is a connection between the deleted chats with that girl and will also investigate her if needed. At the same time, the police will now interrogate that secret girlfriend too. Along with this, the statement of Sheezan Khan's mother will also be recorded.

According to the police, they had taken possession of three mobile phones as part of their ongoing investigation into the case, including two iPhones. According to the police, they recovered chats running into 250 to 300 pages, from June to December, and were in the process of examining them for leads on why the couple decided to call it quits. It further said they will send an electronic mail (e-mail) to WhatsApp to retrieve the deleted chats between Sheezan and his 'secret girlfriend'.

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star in the show, Sheezan, was arrested on the charge of abetment to suicide.