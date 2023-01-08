'She could have been saved if...': Tunisha Sharma's mother's fresh claim against Sheezan

Mumbai, Jan 08: Vanita Sharma, mother of actor Tunisha Sharma who allegedly committed suicide on a television show set, accused her daughter's ex-boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan of taking her to a hospital far away whereas there were hospitals only minutes away from the sets.

Vanita had earlier accused Sheezan Khan and his family of trying to force her daughter into religious conversion.

"It could be a suicide or a murder. I say this because Sheezan took her to a hospital far away. There were hospitals 5 minutes from the set. Why not take her to a closer one? She was breathing and could have been saved," Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma told news agency ANI.

"My relationship with her was very good. She didn't live without me or sleep without me. I have a voice message from her that she sent me on December 21. I want to play it for you (plays Tunisha's voice message). Sheezan's mother won't tell me about my relationship with her (Tunisha). I don't need to explain to anyone since I've dedicated my life to Tunisha," she said.

"It can be a case of murder. The act of Sheezan Khan getting Tunisha's (body) down and taking it to a hospital is doubtful. What happened in that 15 minutes needs to be probed," she had said.

She also claimed that her daughter had checked the mobile phone of Khan, with whom she was in a relationship but broke up recently, and found his WhatsApp chats with some other woman, and when Tunisha confronted Khan about it, he slapped her, stating that she was free to do whatever she wanted.

Tunisha, 21, who acted in the show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial near Vasai in Palghar on December 24. Khan was arrested on the charge of abetting her suicide. He is currently in police custody.