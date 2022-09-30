Later, Tharoor's office made corrections to their manifesto for the election which earlier showed a distorted map of India.

The Bharatiya Janata Party slammed Shashi Tharoor after his poll manifesto showed the wrong map of India.

"Shashi Tharoor, Congress's presidential hopeful, puts a mutilated map of India in his manifesto. While Rahul Gandhi is supposedly on a Bharat Jodo Yatra, the wannabe Congress President is hell-bent on dismembering India. Maybe he thinks this might help find favour with the Gandhis...," tweeted BJP IT-cell in-charge Amit Malviya.

"Not the first time. Shashi Tharoor is a repeat offender. He wants India splintered and has expressed his mind on more than one occasion...," he added.

This is not the first time that Shashi Tharoor has landed in a map-in-a-booklet controversy.

In December 2019, Tharoor did a similar mistake, and publicity shared material during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

BJP leader Sambit Patra pointed out the mistake and said the map was to "depict not the territory but the people of India".

Tharoor, who is a member of the group of 23 leaders filed his nomination form for election to elect the next Congress party president.

"It is a privilege to serve the only party in India with an open democratic process to choose its leader. Greatly appreciate Soniaji's guidance and vision," said Tharoor after filing his nomination.

Nearly 9,100 leaders are eligible to cast their votes in the October 17 election.

The Congress presidential election result will be out on October 19.