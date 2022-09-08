Sharply dressed VIPs end up in a mess as bridge collapses during inauguration


New Delhi, Sep 08: Several dignitaries land up in Congo for the inauguration of a bridge. All of them are suited and are dressed sharply.

Just as the organiser cuts the ribbon at the event organised in Kinshasa's Mont-Ngafula district, the bridge collapses as both the handrails breaks. The centre of the bridges slumps into the stream which is a couple of metres below.

When the bridge collapses the spectators shouted in apparent glee as the VIPs struggle to get off the wreck. Nobody has been hurt in the incident. The viral video has been verified by Reuters too.

