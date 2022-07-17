IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Karachi after technical snag

"IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Pak's Karachi after the pilot reported technical defect in the aircraft which is being examined at the airport. Airline is planning to send another aircraft to Karachi," reported ANI.

"After the pilot of the Sharjah-Hyderabad flight observed a technical defect in the aircraft, as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad," IndiGo said.

On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi-Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely at Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked.

No emergency was declared and the aircraft made a normal landing. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft.

Just two days ago, an IndiGo Delhi-Vadodara flight was diverted to Jaipur as vibrations were observed in the engines of the aircraft for a second, officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Friday.

The flight landed at Jaipur airport around 8.30 pm. In a statement, the airline said, "IndiGo flight 6E-859, operating between Delhi and Vadodara, was diverted to Jaipur on 14 Jul, 2022. There was a caution message indicated to the pilot enroute."