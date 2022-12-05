Shakeel Miyan brutally murders Neelam Yadav in Bihar, chops her body into pieces

The accused according to reports brutally stabbed the woman to death and cut off her hands, ears, legs, breasts before he fled from the crime scene. The report said that Shakeel was miffed after Neelam Yadav's husband had forbidden him from visiting their house. Miyan was so enraged by this this that he attacked his friend's wife while she was returning home from the market on Saturday, December 3.

New Delhi, Dec 05: In a horrific incident in Bihar, a 42 year old married woman, Neelam Yadav was stabbed and her body chopped into pieces in broad daylight. Neelam Yadav a resident of Chhotu Deilori in Bhagalpur, Bihar. She was killed brutally by a person called Sheikh Shakeel Mayan.

An enraged Miyan first struck her on her head. When she collapsed, he stabbed her multiple times in the head, back and stomach with a sharp weapon. He then cut off her ears, legs, hands and breasts before fleeing from the scene.

The bystanders who saw her suffering in pain took her to the hospital. She was then shifted to the Nehru Medical Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Neelam however revealed the identity of the attacker before she died.

The villagers on getting to know about the incident, informed her husband Ashok Yadav and the Pirpainti police station chief Ramkumar Prasad. Prasad immediately reached the spot with his team and sent Neelam's body for post-mortem. A man hunt was launched for Miyan after a case was lodged.

Ashok Yadav. Said that his and the accused's fields are adjacent to each other, which is why he frequently visited his home. He suspected that Shakeel had evil intentions towards his wife. He also said that the accused is hot-headed and often indulged in fights with the villagers. He had for this reason asked him to stop going to his residence. This enraged Shakeel who then went on to carry out this brutal act.

Five people including Shakeel Milan's brother have been detained for questioning. The accused is however still at large.