Shaheen Bagh demolition drive LIVE: Bulldozer halted as locals stage protest; matter to be heard by SC at 2 pm

New Delhi, May 09: Local residents have begun protesting against the Municipal Corporation's proposed demolition drive in the Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital on Monday.
Locals stage a protest in front of a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bulldozer at Shaheen Bagh area during an anti-encroachment drive, in New Delhi.PTI Photo
May 9, 2022 1:45 PM
Supreme Court has agreed to hear today at 2pm, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) plea against the demolition of buildings in the South Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, news agency ANI has reported.
May 9, 2022 1:45 PM
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan said there are no illegal encroachment in the Shaheen Bagh area and that he himself had removed all illegal structures. He alleged the civic body and the BJP are playing politics.
May 9, 2022 1:44 PM
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation began a demolition drive today in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, but stopped a while later.
May 9, 2022 1:42 PM
Last week, the CPI(M)'s Delhi unit and Hawkers Union moved the Supreme Court against the south Delhi civic body's demolition drive, terming it a "violation of principles of natural justice, statutes and the Constitution" under the guise of an anti-encroachment drive.
May 9, 2022 1:42 PM
Shaheen Bagh that falls under the central zone of SDMC, was the centre of protests and sit-ins against Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December 2019. The sit-in was called off in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic had struck the city.
May 9, 2022 1:41 PM
The SDMC has prepared a 10-day action plan to remove encroachment from these areas.
May 9, 2022 1:41 PM
South Delhi mayor Mukesh Suryan told ANI that adequate police force is necessary for maintaining law and order in the area during the anti-encroachment drive. People of Delhi support this drive, he added.
May 9, 2022 1:41 PM
"Our workers and officials are ready. Teams and bulldozers have been organised. Encroachments will be removed wherever they are," he further said.
May 9, 2022 1:41 PM
"Municipality will do its work, our workers and officials are ready, teams & bulldozers have been organised. Encroachments will be removed wherever they are, be it in Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, New Friends Colony or Shaheen Bagh," Rajpal, chairman of the standing committee of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), central zone, had earlier told news agency ANI.
May 9, 2022 1:40 PM
The civic body's similar proposed drives in the Kalindi Kunj-Jamia Nagar area near Shaheen Bagh and in Sriniwaspuri were cancelled on earlier occasions due to the unavailability of an adequate police force.
May 9, 2022 1:40 PM
Locals were seen sitting on roads and stopping bulldozers that were brought for the demolition drive.