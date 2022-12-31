Shahajadi, Moharma, Sahiba arrested in UP for spitting on Temple, beating Hindu lady

The complaint was filed in the Balram district of eastern Uttar Pradesh and the police booked a case under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act 2021.

New Delhi, Dec 31: Shahajadi, Moharma, Sahiba, Amirzade, Irfan, Sonu and Afreed have been booked by the Jafarabad police for spitting in a Temple and pressurising a Hindu woman to convert to Islam.

In her complaint, Deepa Nishad has alleged that the Muslim women spit on a Temple built in her house and said that the Temple has been desecrated and now she has become a Muslim. She also alleged that the neighbouring Muslim families have been harassing her to convert to Islam and she was also been pressurised to sell her house and leave the locality. Deepa also alleged that she was getting death threats.

Deepa said that her home is surrounded by Muslim families. Amirzade and Irfan two of the seven accused frequently threatened to kill her if she did not convert to Islam or sell her house and leave. In her complaint, the victim said that Irfan, Sonu and Afreed repeatedly threatened her and assaulted her and her family members as they refused to convert to Islam.

Acting on the complaint, the Balrampur police has so far arrested three women, Shahajadi, Moharma, and Sahiba.

According to reports, Deepa released a video of the Muslim women spitting on her Temple.

Balrampur Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Kumar Saxena said that a woman has alleged that her neighbours have forced her to change her religion, sell her house and also assaulted her. Three accused women have been arrested so far the police said. Saxena also said that cases under Section-147, 323, 506, 295 of the Indian Penal Code and the Law Against Religion Conversion Prohibition Act 2021, have been registered.