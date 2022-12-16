Shah Rukh Khan's old interview with radical Islamist Zakir Naik adds fuel to 'Pathaan' controversy

Also, there is a tweet doing rounds that claims that the actor had hailed Zakir Naik after the interview.

A netizen shared the post and wrote,"Digital footprint 👣 is permanent ... you can delete a tweet but cannot erase it ! If you get enlightened by speaking with India's enemy & h@te preacher Zakir Naik, I won't watch your movies I don't need any other reason to #BoycottPathan. [sic]"

However, we could not find the controversial tweet on the social media platform.

'Pathaan' controversy

His upcoming movie caught in a controversy over Deepika's skinshow wearing a saffron costume while the Bollywood actor is apparently seen wearing green attire. Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra has slammed the movie and hinted at banning the film. Khan's effigy has also been burnt by the angry protestors.

Saffron is a sacred colour for Hindus. In this case, the saffron and green color costumes sported by the actors symbolically represent their religion, as per the protestors. Also, Deepika's participation in the JNU protests is backfiring her now as a section of people are asking people to boycott the film.

In an attempt to garner free publicity for her 'Chhapaak' in 2020, she had visited the JNU campus to express solidarity with the protestors who claimed to have been attacked by right-wing activists. Although the 'stunt' helped her draw attention towards her film, the controversy failed to translate into business and the movie bombed at the box office.

Controversial Zakir Naik

Zakir Naik is wanted by India for allegedly inciting young people with his hate speeches.He is being probed for terror and money laundering charges by the NIA. Zakir Naik is living in Malaysia after fleeing from India in 2016. He has been given permanent resident status by the Malaysian government.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs in a notification declared his organisation Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) an unlawful association and banned it for five years. The MHA said that the speeches of Naik were objectionable in nature and he had been extolling known terrorists apart from stating that every Muslim should be a terrorist.

The notification also said that Zakir Naik has been promoting forcible conversion of youth Islam. He has also justified suicide bombings and had made objectionable comments against Hindus and Hindu Gods.