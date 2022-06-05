Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif test positive for Covid-19

On June 5, Katrina tested positive for coronavirus and prior to that, Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur were reported to have tested positive on June 4. Akshay Kumar too tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

Maharashtra is currently experiencing an unexpected increase in COVID-19 cases. The state's environment and tourism minister, Aaditya Thackeray had said on June 5 that masks may be required to prevent the spread of the extremely contagious virus.

In the last 24-hours alone, Maharashtra reported 4,889 cases of COVID-19. As a result, the BMC has issued an alert to Mumbai residents following a significant increase in daily new cases of COVID-19. On June 5, Mumbai reported 961 new cases and one death.