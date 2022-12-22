Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika's 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' song out; not for 'Netflix' generation, says fans

The song is composed by Vishal and Sheykhar for which Kumaar has penned the lyrics. Arijit Singh, Sukriti Kakar, Vishal and Sheykhar have sung the track.

Like the previous song 'Besharam Rang' song, the new number has not created a controversy, but has not met with a great response. Neither the lyrics nor the tune has impressed a section of people. "Can Bollywood get over their obsession with dance numbers already? It makes the movies insufferable. The Netflix generation will not connect with this," a user wrote.

Even some fans are not impressed with Shah Rukh Khan's looks. "Absolutely in agreement... What a sham of a song... so much money at their disposal, yet they come up with useless lyrics, nonsense music, lame choreography and a zero output all together... Plus, he's looking yuck in tht long hairdo (maybe, except the ponytail one, just maybe), [sic]" a netizen said.

Some also suggested Khan pick stories that suit his age. "All the top stars are obsessed with looking young and doing the same thing they used to do when they were at the top," another one said.

A self-proclaimed critic KRK, who often makes controversial comments, predicted that the movie will bomb at the box office. "I just watched song #JhoomeJoPathaan and now I can say that nobody can save this film at the box office. SRK is taking full Pangge with Indian audience. He is trying to show that Pathaans are superiors and all others are Halwa in front of them. SRK ji Ye India Hai Pakistan Nahi, [sic]" he stated.

The lack of freshness in the song has apparently failed to strike a chord with many netizens. The picturisation and the dance beats are something that is not liked by the new-age audience/

The Hindi movie is scheduled to release worldwide on January 25.