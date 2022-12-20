Shadab Khan traps Hindu woman in love by hiding his religion, sexually assaults and forces her to marry

The cops are on the hunt for the accused, who has gone missing. According to the complaint, the victim was trapped by Shadab Khan in a love affair after introducing himself as Raja. During her trip to Ajmer, she realised that he was not a Hindu as she spotted him wearing a skull cap and Islamic attire.

Indore, Dec 20: A Madhya Pradesh man named Shadab Khan, posing as a Hindu, got into a relationship with a Hindu woman and raped her for several months. The incident is reported from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

Once his true identity was revealed, he started pressurising her to get married as per the Islamic rituals. She has accused him of sexually assaulting her and mentally torturing her for one year. The incident came to light after Bajrang Dal District President Pintu Kaushal, upon learning about the incident, met the victim and encouraged her to file a complaint.

According to Ujjain Police Tarun Koril, the cops took cognizance of the incident and started investigating the case. Shadab is absconding at this stage.

In a similar incident last month, the Indore Police have arrested a Muslim man for forcing his Hindu wife to convert to Islam.

Khajrana police station officer Dinesh Verma said that the accused is a fourth-year homeopathy student and has been booked for using fraudulent ways and was forcing the victim to change her religion. This is in violation of the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 2021.

In her complaint, the lady said that she met Rubab while working in a private hospital and trapped into marriage in 2015. She also said that her husband's attitude towards her turned hostile three years after the marriage when she had a daughter. He then forced her to convert to Islam, the lady also said in her complaint.