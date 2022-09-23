Severe water-logging, schools shut in Noida, Gurugram; IMD issues orange alert | Top points

New Delhi, Sep 23: A portion of a road caved in as incessant spell of light to moderate rain drenched Delhi for the second consecutive day on Thursday leading to waterlogging and uprooting of trees that caused massive traffic snarls in many parts of the capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in the city and adjoining areas for today. Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and nearby regions to the national capital have declared holidays for schools today.