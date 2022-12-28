Several dead in stampede during Chandra Babu Naidu's Nellore roadshow

At least eight people are dead in the incident including a woman after people accidentally fell into a water body. The roadshow has been called off, as per the reports in the local media.

The TDP chief has reportedly announced Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to the families of those who died in the stampede.

BJP State General Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Vishnu Vardhan Reddy has responded to the incident on Twitter. He wrote, "more than 7 people died & many are injured in a stampede at TDP's public rally in Kandukuru, AP. I request the YSR Congress Party govt to provide emergency-medical support asap. I'm praying for the speedy recovery of the injured & my deepest condolences to the victim's family.. Om Shanti."