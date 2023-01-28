Several attempts made to break India, but no one could finish it, says PM Modi

PM Modi said,''Today, a prime minister has not come. I am a normal traveller filled with devotion, just like you. I am blessed to have darshan of Lord Devnarayan and Janata Janardan.''

''India is not just a landmass but an expression of our civilisation, culture and possibilities. Today, India is laying the foundation of its future, which is the biggest inspiration behind it. That inspiration is the power of our society, the power of the people,"PM Modi said in Rajasthan.

''Last year on Independence Day I had requested to follow Panch Prans. It is aimed at taking pride in our rich heritage and removing the colonial mindset and remembering responsibility towards the nation,'' PM Modi said.

Modi arrived at the Dabok Udaipur airport in a special aircraft and from there he reached Malaseri by helicopter. Sources in the BJP, which is in opposition in Rajasthan, said the prime minister's visit was not political but it would give the party an advantage ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

The Gurjar community has a significant influence on several assembly seats, particularly in eastern Rajasthan.