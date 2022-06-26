New Delhi, Jun 26: In a huge setback, the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) candidate Simranjit Singh Mann defeating the ruling party's candidate on a Lok Sabha seat held last by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Bypolls: Setback for AAP, SAD wins Punjab's Sangrur
Addressing the media, AAP spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the result of the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll has come. "We respect the mandate of the people of Sangrur seat. We also congratulate Simranjit Singh Mann on his victory," he said. The Election Commission, however, is yet to declare the bypoll result.