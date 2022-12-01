Mumbai airport services now back to normal after damaged cable caused chaos

"There has been cable cut that has led to network intrusion at the airport. This was a result of ongoing work elsewhere in the city. As per the latest report the lines are coming back online and our airport staff are working with airlines to be able to facilitate and address concerns, while we all collective work with airlines and the cable provider to address the issue quickly," Mumbai airport said in a statement.

Passengers, who were waiting at check-in, said there has been a long delay due to server issues.

"Terrible situation in Mumbai T2 Airport at the moment. Server failure. Full chaos. If you're flying from Mumbai today, exercise caution. Got in after waiting for close to one and half hour at the baggage drop counter. #MumbaiAirport," one user tweeted.

"The sheer timing of you placing your bag for check in and all systems going down at that exact moment at Mumbai Airport @CSMIA_Official ! Complete standstill and this is how we begin the weekend!," another posted.

Responding to passenger grievances, Air India said our team is working diligently to minimize the inconvenience.

"We understand that delays are certainly uncomfortable. Our team is working diligently to minimize the inconvenience. They'll be in touch with you for further updates," Air India responded.

"Due to the server down at Mumbai International Airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal. The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued," said CISF at Mumbai International Airport.

"Our teams are present on ground and manual processing has been initiated to facilitate all passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and thank our passengers for their understanding," Mumbai International Airport Stadium said in a statement.