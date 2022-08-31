It is worth noting that SII's Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine got market authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India(DCGI) on 12 July.

Mumbai, Aug 31: As the threat of cervical cancer looms upon women, dominantly of the age group 14-55 years, the Serum Institute of India (SII) is set to launch the indigenously developed vaccine (qHPV) against Cervical cancer on Sept 1.

After examining the clinical trial data of the qHPV, the government advisory panel National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) is also learned to have also approved the vaccine.

It was informed in the application that the qHPV vaccine CERVAVAC has evoked a robust antibody response that is around 1000 times more than the baseline against all targeted HPV types vaccine in all dose and age groups.

The letter took note of the grave situation of cervical cancer in India. It is said that lakhs of women suffer from cervical cancer every year. The ratio of cervical cancer among women is much higher than all other types of cancer in women in India. Not only this, but the death ratio is also very high.Cervical cancer in India ranks as the second most frequent cancer among women aged between 15 and 44 years.