Senior BJP leader Keshari Nath Tripathi passes away; PM Modi, UP CM Yogi condole

Lucknow, Jan 08: Senior BJP leader and former speaker of Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly Keshari Nath Tripathi passed away in Prayagraj on Sunday. He breathed his last around 5 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses condolence over the death and said that he played a key role in building BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

"Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi Ji was respected for his service and intellect. He was well versed in Constitutional matters. He played a key role in building BJP in UP and worked hard for the state's progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the PM wrote on Twitter.

Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath expressed his pain over the passing away of the UP leader and tweeted, "The demise of respected Keshari Nath Tripathi, former Governor of Bengal is very sad. May Lord Shri Ram give the departed pious soul a place in his holy feet and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti!,"

Tripathi had also served as Governor of West Bengal from July 2014 to July 2019. He also had additional charge for short stints as governor of Bihar, Meghalaya and Mizoram. He was the Speaker of Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly three times, and the state chief of Bharatiya Janata Party.