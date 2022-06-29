Senior advocate K K Venugopal to continue as Attorney General for 3 more months

Last year too, Venugopal was reappointed for one year.

In view of the high-profile cases Venugopal is handling in the Supreme Court and his experience at the Bar, the government may reappoint him again.

There was no word yet on the period for which he could be reappointed to the constitutional post.

The law ministry has informed the government that his term ends on June 30 and the post needs to be filled.

He first took over as the attorney general, the top law officer of the Union government, on July 1, 2017, succeeding Mukul Rohatgi.