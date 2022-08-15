Selfie with Tiranga initiative gets stupendous response; More than 5 crore selfies uploaded so far

New Delhi, Aug 15: In a stupendous achievement, more than 5 crore Tiranga selfies have been uploaded on the Har Ghar Tiranga website.

As India embarks on it's 76th year of Independence wrapping up the 75 week countdown to 15th August, 2022 was the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative of the Government driven by the nodal Ministry for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav; the Ministry of Culture.

The initiative dedicated to fostering deeper personal connect with the Tiranga requested Indians everywhere to display the flag at home or their place of work as a commitment to the cause of nation building during Amrit Kaal (25 years from now to India@2047)

The programme conceived in a hybrid format envisaged a physical & emotional connect with the flag itself in the personal context and also envisaged a collective celebration and amplification of patriotic fervour through the act of uploading a selfie on the special website created for this initiative. (www.harghartiranga.com).

Earlier in the morning in his Independence Day speech the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had remarked that in the last few days, we saw and experienced a new force that was the renaissance of collective conscience and the revival of this collective conscience is the biggest treasure of the country and is like nectar that emerged through the years of the struggle for freedom.

. .

The Prime Minister had given a call on July 22, 2022 to join the Har Ghar Tiranga' movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at homes.

The achievement of 5 crore Tiranga selfies has been achieved this afternoon at around 4 pm thanks to the participation of everyone across India and the world celebrating this special moment in India's history. The commemoration of 75 years of independence started on 12 March 2021 as a 75-week countdown to 15th August, 2022 and will continue till 15 August, 2023.

Reflecting on the milestone, Minister of Culture, Tourism and DoNER, Kishan Reddy said, "5 crores Tiranga selfies reflect the collective commitment of duty-bound Indians to keep the Nation first and always first. Thank you, India. This is indeed a special moment of outpouring of the collective expressions of love and connect for the motherland. I wish everyone a very Happy Independence Day!"

He also indicated that as a buzz creation activity, the website also allowed people to digitally 'pin a flag' at a location based on their IP. This feature saw a huge draw with pan India and global participation crossing 5 crore + pins.

Prime Minister Modi in his Independence Day speech to the nation also said "I urge the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives to the development of the nation. We will work towards the development of the entire humanity. That is the strength of India."

5 crore selfies with the flag is a testimony to 5 crore promises to keep India at the top and to make India the Supreme Nation.