Self-proclaimed 'atheist' Bairi Naresh arrested for ‘sacrilegious remarks’ against Lord Ayyappa

Vikarabad superintendent of police (SP), Koti Reddy said, "Bairi Naresh made derogatory remarks against Ayyappa Swamy devotees (Ayyappa Swamies). We registered the case and now he has been arrested at Warangal and will be produced before the court."

The complainant said while he was browsing social media platform, he saw the video of Naresh allegedly making the 'derogatory' comments and lodged the complaint. In the video, Naresh can be seen making derogatory remarks against Lord Ayyappa while talking about his birth and used defamatory language against Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu.

The comments were made deliberately with an ulterior motive to ridicule and hurt the religious feelings of Hindus and purposefully to hurt the devotees who take Ayyappa Deeksha, the complainant said adding his religious feelings were deeply hurt.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Kodangal police station against the man under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and other relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

Protests were also held at some places in Hyderabad over the comments. A senior police official said the man is absconding and further probe is on.

There are also reports that angry Lord Ayyappa devotees pounced upon Naresh and he was seen running into jail to escape public wrath. Some netizens have alleged that Naresh has close links to Telangana's ruling BRS (earlier TRS) party as well.

The report further mentioned that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actor Karate Kalyani also lodged a complaint with the police. She alleged that it has become a fashion to disgrace Hindu Gods for publicity and demanded strict action against Naresh for hurting religious sentiments.