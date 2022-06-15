New Delhi, Jun 15: The first ever service of the theme-based Bharat Gaurav Train started its journey from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi yesterday. It was flagged off by the Southern Railway Salem Division Manager Gautam Srinivas.
A release from the Southern Railway says the train is being operated by a private service provider. In its maiden journey, 1100 passengers travelled from Coimbatore to Shirdi.
The firm 'South Star Rail' is the registered service provider that operates the train on the route. The Railways say that from the operation of the train, it would get a fixed revenue of 3.34 crore rupees a year.
The private player has refurbished the interiors of the Southern Railway's coaches. Indian Railways launched the operation of the theme-based Bharat Gaurav train in November 2021. Its objective was to showcase the country's rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places.
The Bharat Gaurav Train from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi departed at 18:00 hours on Tuesday and will reach Sainagar Shirdi at 07:25 hours on Thursday.
The train will stop at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Mantralayam Road and Wadi stations.
- There will be a Doctor on board to attend any emergency
- There will be on board electricians and AC Mechanic and Fire and Safety Officers
- Utility areas will be cleaned on frequent intervals
Caterers are experienced and rich in holding the traditional vegetarian menus.
- The coaches are fitted with high bass-sounding speakers and an on-rail Radio Jockey to keep the passengers entertained during the journey. There will be devotional songs, spiritual stories and live interviews to keep the journey pleasant.
- Completely Toxic-free and Smoke-free