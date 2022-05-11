Sedition law put on hold: Key observations by the Supreme Court

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India, N V Ramana said that it would not be appropriate to invoke the law amidst a constitutional challenge and hence those booked under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) can approach courts for bail. "We hope and expect that Centre and states will restrain from registering fresh FIRs under Section 124A, the order read.

Five points:

It would be appropriate to put the provision in abeyance until the government reviews the sedition law, the Bench said

"It will be appropriate not to use this provision of law till further re-examination is over

We hope and expect the Centre and States will desist from registering any FIR under Section 124A or initiate proceedings under the same till the re-examination is done

Those jailed under the provision or those being prosecuted can approach the trial courts for bail

The trial courts will adjudicate the grievance of those who approach it, the Supreme Court also said

The government's request not to stay the sedition law was rejected by the Supreme Court holding it must balance civil liberty and sovereignty of the State

The government is at liberty to issue additional guidelines on checking instances of misuse of the sedition law

Those convicted for sedition can face a jail term ranging from 3 years to life imprisonment, with or without fine