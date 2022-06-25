Mumbai, Jun 25: Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has responded to the allegations levelled by the Shinde camp that the CM and Home Minster withdrew the security provided to them as per the law.

"Neither the Chief Minister nor the Home Department has ordered to withdraw the security of any MLA in the state. The allegations made in this regard are completely wrong and misleading," the Home Minister wrote on Twitter.

Shiv Sena's rebel MLA, Eknath Shinde has alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray has withdrawn protection of the rebel MLAs. He said that the government is responsible for protecting them and their families.

Shinde tweeted the letter addressed to Thackeray, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil, director general of police (DGP) Rajnish Seth and all the police commissioners, Shinde alleged malicious withdrawal of security cover to the family members of the MLAs.

"That we are current sitting MLAs, however, the security provided to us at our residence as well as to our family members as per the protocol has been illegally and unlawfully withdrawn, as an act of revenge. Needless to mention, this sinister move is another attempt to break our resolve and arm twist us to give into the demands of the MVA government comprising the NCP and INC goons," Shinde said in the letter.

The charges were however denied by party leader Sanjay Raut. The allegation comes ahead of the national executive meeting at the Shiv Sena Bhavan at 1 pm today.