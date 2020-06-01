Security forces bust terrorist hideout in Kulgam


Srinagar, June 01: Security forces busted a militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district and recovered a number of items including ammunition, police said here.

Representational Image

On receiving information regarding presence of militants in Akhal-Malwan forest belt of the south Kashmir district, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces, a police spokesperson said.

Grade A intel, seamless coordination: How Forces thwarted JeM’s attempt of another Pulwama strike

During the search, a hideout was busted in the forest area, he said.

Cabinet meet: 'Big decisions' expected as govt completes 1st year of 2nd term| Oneindia News
The spokesperson said a magazine of AK series, 30 rounds of bullets, a gas cylinder with stove, some kitchen utensils, medicines, sleeping bags, rucksack bags and other items were seized from the hideout.

A case has been registered and investigation initiated to establish the full circumstances pertaining to the hideout, he said.

More SECURITY FORCES News arrow_forward

Read more about: security forces jammu and kashmir terrorist

Have a great day!
Read more...