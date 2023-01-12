PM Modi accepts garland offered by man after breaking security barricade at roadshow in Hubballi

The Prime Minister extended his hand to accept the garland from above the car door but could not reach out to the boy. Security officials accompanying PM Modi got hold of the garland and handed it over to the Prime Minister who put it inside the car.

The police and traffic officials on duty immediately pulled the boy back and whisked him him away. Meanwhile, the Police Commissioner said that it was not a security breach.

''All people in the enclosure, from where that boy came, were properly frisked by SPG and the whole area was properly sanitised by security agencies. It is not a serious lapse,'' ANI quoted sources as saying.

Modi was standing on the running board of his moving car and waving at an enthusiastic crowd that lined up both sides of the road as he headed for the Railway Sports Ground from the airport when the incident happened.

Standing on the 'running board' of his moving car, Modi waved at the crowd, many of whom were seen chanting 'Modi, Modi' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans.

At some places, people showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch slowly.

Modi is here to inaugurate the National Youth Festival at Railway Sports Ground, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

BJP-ruled Karnataka goes to Assembly polls by May.