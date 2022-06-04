Securing the Amarnath Yatra to stopping targeted killings: Agencies have their task cut out

While the targeted killings are clearly a ploy to create panic and scare the minorities, officials OneIndia spoke with say that it is also to do with the fact the Amarnath Yatra is soon approaching.

In this backdrop the the security forces have learnt that several pistols and sticky IEDs have been smuggled into Jammu and Kashmir. This has raised alarm bells as this comes at a time when the Amarnath Yatra is set to take place in the final week of June.

The official cited above said that while trying to dissuade pilgrims from attending the Yatra is one of the reasons for such targeted killings the other is to counter the government's attempts of restoring normalcy in the Valley.

On June 3, the Srinagar Police registered a case against some groups including the banned Sikhs for Justice for circulating anti-national messages and promoting enmity between the two states.

"It has been reliably learnt that some persons/groups which include Sikhs for Justice have been disseminating anti national messages ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and are indulging in activities promoting enmity between different religious groups," a statement by the police read.