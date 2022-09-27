Demonstrations like candle marches, especially around Jamia University, are banned for the next 60 days, while an order of Section 144 is already in effect near the area since the last few days.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora is expected to hold a meeting shortly in connection with the raids against PFI in the national capital.

Special CP will be briefing the commissioner on the overnight raids and recovery, news agency ANI quoted Delhi Police sources as saying.

More than 30 people linked to Popular Front of India (PFI) have been detained from different places in Delhi as joint raids by the Delhi Police and a central agency are underway in the city.

The raids were conducted early morning by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, they said.

''We have conducted raids at multiple locations in the national capital, including Shaheen Bagh and Nizamuddin. So, far we have detained 30 people associated with the PFI,'' a senior police officer said.

Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Suman Nalwa confirmed that in a ''joint, coordinated action'' against the PFI, 30 people have been detained so far.

No case has been registered as the investigation is underway, police said.

Several PFI activists and leaders were arrested or detained in similar raids carried out in Assam, Maharashtra, and Karnataka on Tuesday.