"We want the people of Gujarat to tell us who should be the next CM. We are issuing a number and an email id. You can send your opinions on it until 5 pm on 3rd November. We will announce the result on 4th November," Kejriwal said in Surat.

The AAP chief gave a number to register the opinion - 6357000360. On this number, people can send a voice message, WhatsApp and SMS till November 3. An email id on which views can be sent has also been shared.

It may be recalled that during Punjab state elections, the AAP had conducted a similar survey, and Bhagwant Mann emerged as the popular choice.

AAP registered a landslide victory in Punjab and Mann took charge as the chief minister.