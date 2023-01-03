Second batch of 12 cheetahs likely to arrive at Kuno this month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released the first batch of eight cheetahs -- five females and three males from Namibia on September 17.

New Delhi, Jan 03: A second batch of 12 cheetahs is likely to arrive in India from South Africa in January, sources said on Tuesday.

Discussions with South African authorities to translocate 12 cheetahs to Kuno are at an advanced stage and the animals are likely to arrive in January, a Union Environment ministry source said.