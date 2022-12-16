Scindia gives details of steps taken to ease congestion at Delhi airport

In recent weeks, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital has been grappling with congestion, resulting in long waiting hours for passengers and many of them have been complaining about the situation on social media.

New Delhi, Dec 16: Amid the ongoing chaos at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), New Delhi, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday shared an update on steps taken by the government for easing congestion at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport.

Taking to micro-blogging platform, Scindia tweeted,''Within 9 days, @DelhiAirport has installed 5 x-ray machines at the security-check area, taking the total to 18 ATRS/x-ray machines - a major reason behind ease in congestion at T3.''