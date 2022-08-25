Scientist Samir V Kamat is the new DRDO chief

New Delhi, Aug 25: Distinguished scientist Samir V Kamat was on Thursday appointed as Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Kamat, who is Director General, Naval Systems & Materials, at the DRDO will succeed G Satheesh Reddy who has been named as scientific adviser to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. DRDO is the research and development wing of the Defence Ministry.