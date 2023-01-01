Science, Technology and Innovation will define India@100 in 2047: Union Minister

This is also the year, the Minister said, when India under PM Narendra Modi reiterates its stature in the international fora as the host of G20 as well as the Nation on whose proposal the world is observing International Year of Millets.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, "The future belongs to those who have innovative ideas and out-of-box goals, and have the conviction and courage to achieve the same. The Minister emphasized that today we have a Prime Minister, who not only thinks out of box, but inspires 130 Crore Indians to take decisions with courage of conviction.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's penchant for "Innovation", Dr Jitendra Singh pointed out to his Independence Day address, where he had said, "Till today we always remember our revered Lal Bahadur Shastri ji for his inspirational clarion call of Jai Jawan Jai Kisan meaning "Hail the Soldier, Hail the Farmer". Later Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji added a new link of Jai Vigyan which meant "hail science" and we gave it utmost importance. But in this new phase Amrit Kaal now it is imperative to add jai anusandhaan that is "hail innovation". "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhaan."

Dr Jitendra Singh underlined that in the Centre -State Science Conclave held in September, 2022 also, Modi had highlighted that in order to make India a global center of research and innovation in this Amrit Kaal, we have to work on many fronts simultaneously and stressed the need to take science and technology-related research to the local level.

Departments dealing with Science and Technology have already outlined their focus and thrust areas for the year 2023.

ISRO, after the opening up of Space Sector to private participants on the intervention of PM Modi, today has more than 100 StartUps in a short span of time. At the same time, its focus is on scientific exploration missions, Technology Demonstration missions and Human spaceflight programme "Gaganyan'' which will land an Indian on the surface of Moon.

The department of Biotechnology (DBT) would take forward the successes of COVID-19 vaccine mission by investing in improvement of vaccines for the existing and emerging diseases. Significantly, major missions would also be launched on millets and patho-genomics of plant viruses in the International Year of Millets.

CSIR in 2023 will also focus on Green Hydrogen as it has already made a headway in Green Hydrogen indigenous as part of clean energy mission.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) will focus on Deep Sea mission & technologies which will add value to India's economy in the years to come. 2023 will also witness further headway in Blue Economy. Significantly, PM Modi referred to Deep Ocean Mission twice in his Independence Day address, first in 2021 and then again in 2022.

Department of Atomic Energy, DAE in its contribution to India's Electoral Management will deliver about 21.00 lakh equipment for the Election Commission of India which includes Ballot Units (BU), Control Units(CU) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) to be completed by ECIL by Sept/Oct 2023.