Schools, colleges to remain shut in Palghar tomorrow due to heavy rain forecast

As the India Meteorological Department forecast heavy rainfall in the district on Wednesday and Thursday, district collector Dr Manik Gursal issued an order in this regard. All anganwadis, government and private schools, zilla parishad schools, civic schools and ashram schools, colleges, training institutes, will remain closed tomorrow, the order stated.

Incessant showers lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Wednesday morning, leading to flooding in many low-lying areas and traffic snarls on roads.

The local trains, considered as the lifeline of the metropolis, were largely unaffected on the Central Railway and Western Railway routes. The suburban services on the Harbour Line were running slow, according to railway officials.

Some areas, including the Andheri subway, which connects the east and west parts of the suburb, were flooded and police had restricted its use by citizens.