School teachers in Delhi to teach only one subject

New Delhi, July 30: Doing away with its old system wherein one teacher used to take multiple subjects in a class, the Municipal corporation of Delhi has now decided to implement a period system in which one teacher would teach only one subject in different classes, officials said on Friday, according to a PTI report.
Along with this, teaching work will be done in all municipal schools on the basis of a uniform monthly teaching plan, they said. "Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Education department has implemented the period system in its schools," it said in a statement.