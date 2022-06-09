Schedule for Presidential election to be announced today at 3 pm

The term of President Ram Nath Kovind will end on July 25. The President is elected by members of the electoral college comprising elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the elected members of the legislative assemblies of all states.

New Delhi, Jun 09: The schedule for the Presidential election will be announced today by the Election Commission of India at 3 pm.

The last election were on July 12 2017 and the counting took place on July 20.

The BJP led alliance and the Opposition parties will put up their own candidate for the elections.

The Opposition's yet to announce a joint candidate for the post of President. There have been back to back meetings which have been led by Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The BJP has 48.9 per cent of the vote share of all the MLAs and MPs. The Opposition and other parties have 51.1 per cent. The BJP will need the vote of either the BJD or YSR Congress to elect its candidate.

The BJP has been working on consolidating its base. While Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav is in touch with Odisha Chief Minister and BJD leader, Naveen Patnaik, the charge of speaking with Andhra Pradesh CM and YSR Congress leader Jagan Mohan Reddy has been given to BJP MP, G V L Narasimha Rao.