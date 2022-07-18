SC to UP govt: No action against Alt News co-founder Zubair till July 20

"Contents of all FIRs seem to be similar. What seems to be happening is, as he gets bail in one case, he is remanded in another. This vicious cycle is continuing," a bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna orally observed as per LiveLaw.in

Fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair on Monday sought an urgent hearing of his plea seeking to quash all six FIRs registered against him in Uttar Pradesh and also challenged the constitution of the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The bench noted that Zubair was granted interim bail, which was last week extended till further orders, by the apex court in connection with a case lodged against him in the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious sentiments.

It also noted in the order that Zubair was granted bail by a Delhi court on July 15 in a case lodged against him here.

Earlier in the day, advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for Zubair, had mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana. "Upon being mentioned by Vrinda Grover, counsel appearing for the petitioner for urgent listing of matter, we grant liberty to the petitioner to mention the matter before a bench presided over by Justice D Y Chandrachud," PTI quoted the CJI-led bench as saying in its order.

Later in the day, Grover mentioned the matter before the bench headed by Justice Chandrachud which said it would hear it during the day itself. In the order, Justice Chandrachud-led bench noted that the subject matter of the present proceedings under Article 32 of the Constitution arises from five FIRs lodged against the petitioner.

"Since the petition is not on board today, we direct the registry to list it on July 20," the bench said. During the hearing, Grover said that now six FIRs have been registered in Uttar Pradesh against Zubair -- two in Hathras, one each in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Muzaffarnagar, and Ghaziabad. She said once the apex court granted him interim bail in FIR lodged at Sitapur, a warrant in another FIR came.

The fresh plea of Zubair has also challenged the constitution of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe these cases. The plea said all the FIRs filed in Uttar Pradesh that has been transferred to the SIT for investigation are the subject matter of the FIR which is being probed by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

The bench observed that it has requested Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the court, to assist in the matter. "What is happening Mr. Solicitor is that contents of all these FIRs seem to be similar," the bench observed during the hearing.

Mehta said he has not seen all these FIRs. "We can have it the day after so that you can also take instructions and look at the FIRs," the bench said. While mentioning the matter before the Justice Chandrachud-led bench, Grover had informed the court that Zubair is being produced before Hathras court today and the remand order will be passed.

She had said that the matter requires an urgent hearing as there is a threat to his life. "The FIR was lodged against Zubair by the complainant after a cash prize was put on his head. This is the same FIRs and same allegations and same tweet. He is being produced before different courts of UP and remanded to judicial custody. Today, he is being produced before Hathras court," she said.

Separate FIRs have been lodged against Zubair in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, and Hathras districts of Uttar Pradesh on charges of allegedly hurting religious feelings, making sarcastic remarks on news anchors, disrespecting Hindu gods, and inflammatory posts.