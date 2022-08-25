New Delhi, Aug 25: Supreme Court on Thursday will hear the bail plea of Teesta Setalvad, who was arrested for alleged fabrication of evidence and tutoring of witnesses in Gujarat riots cases.

On Monday, Supreme Court issued a notice to Gujarat government on a plea of Setalvad seeking interim bail the riot case. Stating that he had represented some of the accused in the Sohrabuddin murder case, Justice Lalit asked whether he counsel has any objection to hearing this case, Kapil Sibal, appearing for Teesta, said "no". Then, the bench, also comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia, started hearing the case.

Drawing the court's attention towards to the FIR against Setalvad, Sibal said, the allegations in the FIR are pure recitation of proceedings which happened and culminated before the apex court, according to Live Law. "We issue notice. Returnable on Thursday. Serve State of Gujarat standing counsel. Then we will consider interim relief even when matter is pending in High Court," Bar and Bench quoted the judges as saying.

On August 3, the Gujarat High Court issued notice to the state government on the plea and had fixed the matter for hearing on September 19.

Before this, on July 30, a sessions court in Ahmedabad rejected the bail applications of Setalvad and former director general of police R B Sreekumar in the case, saying their release will send a message to wrongdoers that a person can level allegations with impunity and get away with it.

Setalvad and Sreekumar, who was also arrested in June, are accused of fabricating evidence to frame "innocent people" in the post-Godhra riot cases.

Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, the third accused in the case, has not applied for bail. Bhatt was already in jail for another criminal matter when he was arrested in this case.