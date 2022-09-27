SC to hear pleas challenging validity of demonetisation

New Delhi, Sep 27: The Supreme Court will hear pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Demonisation on Wednesday, six years after the controversial move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice Abdul Nazeer will hear the pleas tomorrow.
The apex court is expected to fix the date of a detailed hearing.
The matter was referred to the Constitution Bench on December 16, 2016, but the bench was yet to be constituted.
The Prime Minister, in a televised address to the nation, had declared that high denomination notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 will no longer be legal tender from November 8-9 midnight. He had said the Government has declared a "decisive war" against black money and corruption.