SC to hear pleas challenging ban on BBC’s controversial series on PM Modi on Friday

CJI DY Chandrachud has listed the petitions for urgent hearing which will now be heard by the bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh. The petitions are filed by journalist N Ram, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, advocates Prashant Bhushan and ML Sharma on Monday, seeking direction to restrain the Centre from censoring the BBC documentary.

New Delhi, Feb 02: The Supreme Court will hear petitions challenging the Centre's decision to ban the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

The petition, which termed the government's decision to block the series as "manifestly arbitrary" and "unconstitutional" sought direction to quash all orders which directly and indirectly block online access to BBC's documentary "India: The Modi Question".

In addition to it, the petitioners want their tweets sharing the links of the documentary, which were taken down by Twitter following Centre's orders, restored.

The right to freedom of speech and expression guaranteed to citizens by Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution also includes the "right to receive and disseminate information", the plea stated.

Even if the contents of the documentary and its viewership/discussion thereupon are unpalatable to the powers that be, it is no ground to curtail the freedom of speech and expression of the petitioners, the plea added.

As per the sources, on January 21, the Centre issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary.

The BBC, which has all along attempted to isolate Hindus by selectively reporting crimes against Hindus, came up with a series that discusses PM Modi's role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

However, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak came to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support over the BBC's controversial documentary series, saying he "doesn't agree with the characterization" of his Indian counterpart.

On the other hand, the Ministry of External Affairs has lashed out at the series calling it a "propaganda piece." "Do note that this has not been screened in India...We think that this is a propaganda piece, designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible," ANI quoted External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi as saying.

"If anything, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency & individuals that are peddling this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise &the agenda behind it. Frankly, we don't wish to dignify such efforts," he added.