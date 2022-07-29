SC to hear plea against construction of metro car shed in Aarey forest area today

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan has said that the authorities have started cutting trees again despite there being a stay order of the court.

New Delhi, July 29: The Supreme Court is likely to hear a plea seeking direction to stop the construction of a metro car shed under the project of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) in Aarey forest area on July 29.

He said, more trees in the forest could be cut over the weekend to make space for the construction.

"They will operate more JCBs over the weekend, hence, the urgency. Please list the matter tomorrow," said Shankarnaraynan.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his first big move overturned the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government's decision of moving the Metro 3 car shed from Aarey in Mumbai.

In 2019, the Maharashtra government move to provide a part of this ecologically sensitive zone for a Metro car shed, invoked strong protest by environmentalists and citizens' groups.

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation announced its plan to cut down over 2,700 trees from the Aarey colony in order to build a car shed for the Metro. The colony, spread over 13,000 hectares, is home to over 27 Adivasi villages and inhabits various animal species.

However, the Maharashtra government had stayed the order for the Aarey metro car shed project following massive public agitation in the city.

In 2020, Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, had announced stay on the construction of the metro car shed project in the colony, a prime green lung of the city. He had said the proposed car shed has been shifted from Aarey to Kanjur Marg.

Why Aaray forest is important?

It is a well-known fact that green cover in cities can help tackle rising air pollution. The Nature Conservancy's study reports how urban trees can remove up to a quarter of PM pollution within a few meters, and can even function as a barrier for local residents, filtering bad air.