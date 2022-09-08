SC to hear petitions challenging Citizenship Amendment Act on Sep 12

In December 2019, the Bench comprising CJI Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant had asked the Centre to file a response by the second week of January.

According to Live Law "The Petitions contended that the Act, which liberalizes and fast-tracks the grant of citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, promotes religion-based discrimination.

The CAA seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis entering India on or before December 31, 2014, from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after five years of residence here.

Though passed in December 2019, the Rules for implementing the Act are yet to be notified.