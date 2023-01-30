SC to hear on Feb 6 PIL challenging Centre’s decision to ban BBC documentary

A PIL challenging the ban on a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots has been filed in the Supreme Court, alleging that the move by the Centre is "malafide, arbitrary and unconstitutional".

The PIL filed by advocate ML Sharma also urged the apex court to call and examine the BBC documentary - both parts I and II - and sought action against persons who were responsible and were involved directly and indirectly with the 2002 Gujarat riots.