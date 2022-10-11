Mumbai, Oct 11: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the Bombay High Court's order granting bail to Maharashtra's former home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case.
The federal agency had moved the Supreme Court to challenge the bail granted to Deshmukh by the High Court.
The high court had granted bail to Anil Deshmukh on October 4 but kept the order in abeyance till October 12 at the EDs request.
Deshmukh, who was arrested in November last year is also facing a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The NCP leader was charged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and arrested by the ED last November.