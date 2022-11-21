SC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's reply on conman Sukesh's plea to be shifted from Mandoli Jail

New Delhi, Nov 21: The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Centre and the Delhi government on plea of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar seeking that he be shifted from the Mandoli jail here to any other prison in the country.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and CT Ravikumar, which was hearing two separate petitions of Chandrashekhar, asked him to move a representation to jail authorities on increasing the visiting hours with his lawyers, as reported by PTI.