SC rejects plea to increase smoking age from 18 to 21

The plea had sought a direction for removing designated smoking zones from commercial places and airports, and banning the sale of cigarettes near educational institutions, healthcare institutions and places of worship.

New Delhi, July 22: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking a direction to increase the smoking age from 18 to 21, and ban the sale of loose cigarettes.

A bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia refused to entertain the plea filed by two advocates. "If you want publicity, argue a good case...don't file publicity interest litigation," the bench said.

"Issue guidelines and direct dedicated ions for closing the smoking zones at airports, clubs, restaurants, hotels, public places and even in private properties being used for commercial purposes in a phased manner so as not to induce smoking among nonsmokers. Issue directions towards increasing the age to smoke from 18 to 21 years," the plea stated.

The plea filed by advocates Shubham Awasthi and Saptarishi Mishra mentioned that the sale and addiction of cigarettes in the country and such products affect citizen's right to health and the open smoking in places like airports, restaurants and clubs in designated smoking zones influences the adolescent population wrongly to take up smoking.

