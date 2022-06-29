SC refuses to stay Maharashtra floor test

After hearing the arguments from Shiv Sena, its rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, and the Governor, a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala passed the verdict.

The court said Thursday's proceeding in the Assembly will be subject to the final outcome of Shiv Sena's plea against Governor's decision.

The top court also issued notice to the Secretary of Legislative Assembly & others on plea against the Governor's direction for the floor test. "We have drafted this short order. We are not staying the floor test as convened by the Governor. We are issuing notice in the writ petition. You can file a counter in five days. We will hear on merits along with other cases on July 11. Tomorrow's proceeding will depend on the final outcome of this petition," the bench said.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction, represented by senior advocate A M Singhvi, sought balancing of equity and deferment of holding of the floor test saying "Governors are not angels, they are humans".

On the contrary, Shinde and the Governor, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought the floor test. "Floor test can't brook any delay and the Governor in totality is satisfied. Based on relevant materials, a floor test has to be held," the top law officer told the bench on behalf of the Governor.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the Maharashtra Legislature Secretary to hold a floor test of the MVA government at 11 am on Thursday.